Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

