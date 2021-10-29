Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%.
NYSE MFC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
