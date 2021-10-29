Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 4.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Mapfre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.