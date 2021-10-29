Marc E. Lore Buys 178,319 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,522. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $20,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

