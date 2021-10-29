Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $48.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

