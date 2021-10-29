Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Markel by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 78,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,325.05 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,220.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

