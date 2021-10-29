Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Markel worth $71,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,325.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,247.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,220.16. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

