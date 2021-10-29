Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 304,043 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 446.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.77% of Information Services Group worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

