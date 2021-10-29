Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 14,603 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $179.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $206.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.93.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

