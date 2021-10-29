Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.22 Million in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,382,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.