Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.25 Million in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 90,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

