Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $162.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.