Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $83,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $69.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

