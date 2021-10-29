Masari (MSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $801.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $743,515.32 and approximately $801.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,784.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.41 or 0.07041302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00311133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.70 or 0.00957690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00085768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.78 or 0.00431787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00264449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00253094 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

