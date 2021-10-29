MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.83 million and $186,646.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

