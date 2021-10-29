Master Contract Token One Day Volume Reaches $68,074.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $195,870.33 and approximately $68,074.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.10 or 0.07099629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

