Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 15,577.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 16,912.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.87 or 0.07038138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00085723 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

