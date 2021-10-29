MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.69% of MasterCraft Boat worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $4,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.45 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $503.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.