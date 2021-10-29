Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.12.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

