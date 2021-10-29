Materion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Materion has raised its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 100,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,227. Materion has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

