Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,809 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Mattel worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.