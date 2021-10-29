Matthew Kalish Sells 96,154 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12.

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,963 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.