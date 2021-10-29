MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Volume Tops $61,451.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $750,810.19 and approximately $61,451.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,183.95 or 1.00011481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00062984 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00304346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00524455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00187999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.