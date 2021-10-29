Maxim Group Raises Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $75.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,202. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.