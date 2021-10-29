Maxim Group Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

