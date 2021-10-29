McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.50 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

