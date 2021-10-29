Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

