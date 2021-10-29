Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Up 3.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65. 8,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDXF. Roth Capital began coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.