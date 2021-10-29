MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.51. MediWound shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 70,872 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get MediWound alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.