MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.51. MediWound shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 70,872 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.