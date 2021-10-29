MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 10,387 Shares

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 488,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. Truist lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

