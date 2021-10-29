Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

MODVF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

