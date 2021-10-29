Melon Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

