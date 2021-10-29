Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MERC. Raymond James cut Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Mercer International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MERC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.