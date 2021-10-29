Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

Several research firms have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,350.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.