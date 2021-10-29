Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

Several research firms have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,350.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

