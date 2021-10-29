Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3,350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

