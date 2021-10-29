Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.95% of Merchants Bancorp worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

