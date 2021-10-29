MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $230.36

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.36 and traded as high as $239.44. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $237.63, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.72.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

