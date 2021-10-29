Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Head-To-Head Survey

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Meridian and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $96.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.20%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Meridian.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.21 $26.44 million $4.27 6.88 BOK Financial $2.11 billion 3.32 $435.03 million $6.19 16.41

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11% BOK Financial 31.13% 11.75% 1.33%

Summary

BOK Financial beats Meridian on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

