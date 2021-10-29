Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Merit Medical Systems worth $67,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.70 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

