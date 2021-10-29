Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 116,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Meta Financial Group worth $65,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

