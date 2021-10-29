Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.38 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.13 or 0.07080307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00085775 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,202,543 coins and its circulating supply is 79,202,445 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.