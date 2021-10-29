MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.54 on Friday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

