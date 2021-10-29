M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,411 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Yum China worth $47,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 770,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

