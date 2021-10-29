M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,336 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of ANSYS worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $376.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.
In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
