M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,336 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of ANSYS worth $51,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $376.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

