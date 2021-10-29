M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,389 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $52,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,691,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $561.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $338.27 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

