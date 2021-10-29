MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,460. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.