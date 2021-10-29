Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.62

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.62 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 24.33 ($0.32). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 40,885 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

