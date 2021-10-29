Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

