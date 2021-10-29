MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00007681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $51.23 million and approximately $170,105.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.00301449 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014638 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,787,242 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

