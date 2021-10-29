Mina (MINA) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $68.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00007466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.14 or 1.00476487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.27 or 0.07036448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021854 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 278,275,202 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

