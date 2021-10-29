Mint Club (MINT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and $2.86 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

